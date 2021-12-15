Memorial Hospital Revises COVID-19 Visitation Policy

Memorial Hospital and Health Care have revised its visitation policy to the following. These take effect Wednesday, December 15.

Masks continue to be required for entry into Memorial Hospital and all clinics and must be worn during the entire stay. Visiting hours at Memorial Hospital are 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Visitors must be age 18 or older, go through a screening process upon entry, and check-in at the nurses’ station. Visitors must stay in the patient’s room. Cleaning of hands frequently and practicing social distancing while in the hospital are encouraged.

Exceptions to these policies include Skilled Caring Center, Inpatient Rehab Center, and Behavioral Health Services. Please inquire about restrictions within these departments.

In Women and Infant Services (OB), visiting hours are 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. daily. Visitation is unrestricted for banded visitors. During labor and delivery, two banded visitors age 12 or older are allowed. These must be the same two visitors throughout labor and delivery.

Covid-positive patients may have one visitor age 18 or older. This visitor must stay in the patient’s room and wear appropriate personal protective equipment. The patient’s condition may warrant different visitation.

Patients going to any of our outpatient clinics, lab, radiology, oncology, etc. should come to their appointments alone whenever possible, and anyone older than two years of age should wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose. Exceptions include patients who cannot tolerate a mask that can use a tissue to cover the mouth and nose, patients under the age of 18, and patients needing physical or mental assistance. Patients of the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center are allowed two visitors for the initial consultation and educational sessions.

If you have exhibited signs of illness, please wait until you are symptom-free to visit. These symptoms include fever greater than or equal to 100 degrees in the last 72 hours; sudden loss of sense of taste or smell in the past 10 days; started coughing or being short of breath; had a fever, chills, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea in the past 72 hours. Also, do not visit if you have been diagnosed with Covid-19 infection in the past 10 days or have been exposed to others with Covid-19 infection in the past 14 days.

For more information regarding Covid-19 and visitor restrictions, please visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhhcc.org.