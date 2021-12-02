Steven Lee Wines, age 61, of Winslow, Indiana, passed away on , 2021 at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Campus in Jasper, Indiana

Steven was born on , in Mattoon, Illinois to Noble and Edith Sexton. He married Linda Mae Wicke. She preceded him in death.

Steven served in the United States Navy from 1977 to 1983.

He drove semi-trucks for many years.

He enjoyed Star Trek and other sci-fi films. He built log homes with his best buddy, Darrell Elliott.

Surviving is one daughter; Becky (Kevin) Snyder, Tullahoma, TN, companion; Madeline Johnson, Winslow, IN, one step-daughter; Jessica (John) Hawkins, Bicknell, IN, four sisters; Debbie (Orvel) Woolard, Terre Haute, IN, Virginia Leonard and Jeanie Guymon both of Mattoon, IL, and Jeri (Samuel) Kemp, Holt Summit, MO, one brother; David Wines, Pierre, SD, two grandchildren; Lillian and Elias Snyder and fur babies; Pepper, Chigger, Chewy, and Gunner.

Preceding him in death are his parents, one son, Mark Lachlan Wines, three sisters; Margie McDonald, Sunny Dole, and Betty Phillippi, one brother, Larry Wines, and fur baby, Gus Wines.

Graveside services for Steven Lee Wines will be held in Mattoon, Illinois at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.