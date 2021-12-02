Steven Lee Wines, age 61, of Winslow, Indiana, passed away on Sunday November 28, 2021 at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Campus in Jasper, Indiana
Steven was born on January 27, in Mattoon, Illinois to Noble and Edith Sexton. He married Linda Mae Wicke. She preceded him in death.
Steven served in the United States Navy from 1977 to 1983.
He drove semi-trucks for many years.
He enjoyed Star Trek and other sci-fi films. He built log homes with his best buddy, Darrell Elliott.
Surviving is one daughter; Becky (Kevin) Snyder, Tullahoma, TN, companion; Madeline Johnson, Winslow, IN, one step-daughter; Jessica (John) Hawkins, Bicknell, IN, four sisters; Debbie (Orvel) Woolard, Terre Haute, IN, Virginia Leonard and Jeanie Guymon both of Mattoon, IL, and Jeri (Samuel) Kemp, Holt Summit, MO, one brother; David Wines, Pierre, SD, two grandchildren; Lillian and Elias Snyder and fur babies; Pepper, Chigger, Chewy, and Gunner.
Preceding him in death are his parents, one son, Mark Lachlan Wines, three sisters; Margie McDonald, Sunny Dole, and Betty Phillippi, one brother, Larry Wines, and fur baby, Gus Wines.
Graveside services for Steven Lee Wines will be held in Mattoon, Illinois at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.
Be the first to comment on "Steven Lee Wines"