Christmas Light Recycling through January 15

Dubois County Solid Waste District reminds residents that they can recycle strands of old Christmas lights at the Jasper Rural King store during regular hours through Saturday, January 15th. Cardboard barrels are provided at the entry to the store and inside the SWMD Process Center. After barrels are removed, residents may bring strands of lights to the SWMD Process Center only.

The program accepts strands of electric lights only, not rigid frames such as yard shapes. Recycling the strands with lights on them is fine, but boxes and bags of individual lights are not accepted.

This recycling program is in cooperation with Jasper Salvage, Jasper Rural King and the Dubois County Solid Waste District. The District Process Center is located at 1103 S. 350 W., Jasper. Regular hours are 8 am to 1 pm Monday through Friday. Residents may call 812-482-7865 or email duboiscoswmd@psci.net for more information. The Jasper Rural King is located at 1920 Lube Way.