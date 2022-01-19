Evansville Shooting Sunday sent Bullets in Woman’s Home

An Evansville woman says she’s lucky to be alive after a Sunday shooting sent bullets flying into her home. It happened at a house on the city’s south side. The woman told police she was asleep when she heard the shooting. She later found bullet holes in her walls. Evansville Police are looking for whoever pulled the trigger. They are not saying if the woman’s home was targeted, or if the bullets were strays that were fired at someone else.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



