John “Jack” Martin Doyle, age 79, of Jasper, Indiana, (formerly of Indianapolis), passed away at 10:07 a.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at St. Charles Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Jack was born in Beech Grove, Indiana on September 20, 1942 to Alvin Bennett and Helen Bridget (McCauley) Doyle. He married Linda Rohleder on November 5, 2005.

Jack graduated from Sacred Heart High School of Indianapolis, IN (1960), Purdue University BSCE (1969), Indiana University MBA (1973), Indiana Professional Land Surveyor (1969), Indiana Professional Engineer (1973), Indiana Real Estate Broker (1973).

Jack worked for Eli Lilly and Company in Indianapolis, IN as an engineer for 28 years (1969 -1997).

Jack was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper.

Surviving is his wife of 17 years, Linda Doyle, Jasper, IN, one daughter, Rose Ann Yarling, Fishers, IN, two grandsons; Caleb and Elias Yarling, four sisters; Charlotte (David) Cahill, Indianapolis, IN, Ann (Skip) Dodds, Indianapolis, IN, Mary V. Hines, Greenwood, IN, Barbara (Robert) Boehm, Indianapolis, one brother; Richard J. Doyle, Indianapolis, IN.

Preceding him in death is his mother, Helen B. and his father, Alvin B. Doyle and one brother Gerald A. Doyle.

A private memorial Mass for John “Jack” Martin Doyle will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, IN.

A private burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.