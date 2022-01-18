Margaret A. “Margie” Sumerel-Carpenter, age 84, formerly of Holland, passed away at 3:20 p.m., on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany.

She was born June 27, 1937, in Newport, Kentucky, to Cecil and Margaret E. (Yeager) Fitzwater. Margie was a member of both St. Paul and Augustana United Church of Christ in Holland; and worked at Hummingbird Daycare. She loved to sing and was a member of the church choir. She enjoyed crafting and spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her 1st husband, Rev. Milton A. Sumerel; her 2nd husband, Rev. Fred Carpenter; and one sister, Dorothy Carter.

She is survived by one son, Milton A. Sumerel, Jr. of Bellevue, Kentucky; two daughters, Jennifer (Paul) Brewer of Bellevue, Kentucky and Robin (Ward) Kirtland of Prospect, Kentucky; and by three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Margaret A. “Margie” Sumerel-Carpenter will be held at 12:00 p.m., E.S.T., Thursday, January 20, 2022, at St. PaulUnited Church of Christ in Holland. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. Pastor Debbie Roe will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., on Thursday, the day of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions may be made to St. PaulUnited Church of Christ. Face masks are strongly encouraged while attending the visitation and service. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com