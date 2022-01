Bloomington – A Bloomington woman is fighting for her life after police say someone shot her in the head. Officers found the 29-year-old woman Wednesday night near Crestmont Park. She was lying in the back seat with a gunshot wound to the head. Bloomington Police say witnesses saw a van and a truck speed away from the scene after the shot was fired. No one is saying anything about a suspect or a motive in the case.

