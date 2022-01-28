Ruth A. Bough, age 72, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Ruth was born in Oakland City, Indiana on May 2, 1949 to Charles and Margaret (Klein) Morton. She married Stephen F. Bough on November 21, 1992. He preceded her in death on November 9, 2018.

Ruth was a small business owner and entrepreneur alongside her husband, owning Red Top Cab/ Medical Transportation, and other small businesses.

She was a member of the Jasper Moose Lodge and the American Legion #147.

Ruth was a collector of many things. She enjoyed bingo, flea markets and was an avid fan of the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Cardinals. She enjoyed time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters; Angela (Tommy) Hasenour, Jasper, IN, Amy (Kevin) Kippenbrock, Jasper, IN, two sons; Dennis Tarvin, Jasper, IN, Jason (Sara) Jochum, Jasper, IN, close family friend, Chris (Jayme) Otto, and four brothers; Paul, Jack, Daryl and Bobby Morton, 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and eight Godchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is, one daughter, Lisa Myers, two brothers; Randy and Doug Morton, one grandchild Curtis Hasenour, and one nephew Chris Carrico.

A memorial service for Ruth A. Bough will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

The Women of the Moose will have a service at 2:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com