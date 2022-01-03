Ruth M. Goeppner, age 85, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana surrounded by family.

Ruth was born in Mariah Hill, Indiana on April 13, 1936 to Andrew and Martha (Giesler) Fleck. She married Emil Goeppner on October 29, 1959, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, IN. He preceded her in death on December 27, 2010.

She was a member of St Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana and their St. Anne’s Society.

Ruth was a proud farmer’s wife. In her earlier years, she taught religious education at St. Mary Catholic Church. When her daughters were in Girl Scouts, she became a leader. Later in life, she volunteered for bereavement meals at the church.

She enjoyed gardening, quilting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved visiting her siblings and sister-in-law, Sally.

Surviving is one son, Glenn (Karmin) Goeppner, Ireland, IN, two daughters; Karen (Tom) Erny, Ireland, IN and Cheryl (Mike) Joest, Evansville, IN, 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two sisters; Patricia “Pat” Hasenour and Aline Laake and one brother, Jerome Fleck.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are two brothers; Ralph and James “Jim” Fleck.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth M. Goeppner will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, IN with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2021 at the Becher Kluesner North Chapel and from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday, January 6, 2022. The St. Anne’s Society will pray a rosary at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.