The Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition (SWICACC)is excited to announce the opening of Center on 5th, located at the former Fifth Street School at505 W 5th Street, in jasper, IN.

This marks the beginning of a new era in child advocacy in this Indiana region. SWICACC is ready to move into Center on 5th and begin operating out of the repurposed and updated space.

SWICACC and the Center on 5th operate for our community and want to share this milestone. The SWICACC community includes Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Orange, Perry, and Spencer counties. Join us for an open house on Thursday January 13, 2022 from 5 PM – 8PM EST, to celebrate the opening of Center on 5th and see what Fifth Street School has become. Perpetrators are no permitted at any child advocacy center or event.

Seufert Construction, the General Contractor, performed the design and construction of the space with assistance from many local service providers.

Operations at Center on 5th will begin in the near future, but there is still work to be done. Swicacc’s capital campaign is 85% complete, but they still need community donors to finalize the project. If you are interested in contributing to Center on 5th, please contact SWICACC Executive Director Tammy Lampert via email swicacc@gmail.com or phone at 812-559-0490.