Sylvester R. Hoffman, age 55, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Sylvester was born in Jasper, Indiana on December 9, 1966, to Jacob and Annette (Fuhs) Hoffman. He married Lisa Beckman in Celestine, Indiana on February 28, 1987.

He was a 1986 graduate of Jasper High School.

He was currently employed as a machinist at Jasper Engines and Transmissions.

He was a member of the Jasper Outdoor Recreation, the Knights of Columbus, and an officer of the Jasper Moose Lodge.

He enjoyed camping, making fried chicken, and spending time with his friends at the Jasper Moose.

Surviving is his wife of 34 years, Lisa Hoffman, Jasper, IN, one son, Jacob (Cassie) Hoffman, Fort Branch, IN, one daughter, Megan Hoffman, Jasper, IN, one sister, Mary (Howard) Martin, four brothers; Jim (Kathy), Fred (Mary), Charlie (Jane) and Dennis (Brenda) Hoffman, one sister-in-law, Rose Hoffman, one granddaughter on the way and beloved dog, Artie.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one brother, Tom Hoffman.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Sylvester R. Hoffman will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The Jasper Moose Lodge will have a funeral ritual at 6:00 pm. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.