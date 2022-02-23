Come join the St Patrick’s celebration Irish trot 5k run/walk.

The run will be held Saturday, March 12 at 8 am at the Ireland elementary school.

$30 registration fee received by Wed, Mar 2 will include a shirt. Any registration later than Mar 2 is $35 with no shirt guarantee.

Leben nutrition will be on site after the run for nutrition sample giveaways.

Pick up a registration form at spuds in Ireland, by contacting Andrea Stenftenagel @ 812-630-2778