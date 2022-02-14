Dennis Tedrow Files for County Council 2 in Democrat Primary Election

Dennis Tedrow of Jasper has filed to for the County Council 2 seat in the Democrat Primary Election.

Tedrow is employed by Vincennes University Jasper as Community Engagement Specialist and

Admissions Counselor, where he visits schools to recruit students and works to bridge the gap between

minority populations and higher education. Dennis has a family background of decades of service to

minority communities and wants to bring that spirit of service to the Dubois County Council.

Tedrow is a graduate of the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration

as well as an Associate’s degree in Business Administration from Vincennes University, and recently

graduated from the Dubois County Leadership Academy. “As a part of the Leadership Academy, I was

able to experience the benefits of doing good work for those in need and raised funds for the Northeast

Dubois Middle School that was damaged by a devasting flood,” Tedrow said. The Leadership Academy

also gave Tedrow a chance to become involved with the Southwest Indiana Child Advocacy Center

Coalition (SWICACC) and will be a part of their fundraising event “Dancing for the Future.” Recently

Tedrow, along with help from some members of the Association of Latin Americans in Southwest

Indiana (ALASI) received an Indiana Humanities grant for the program “Day of the Kings” at the Dubois

County Museum. Dennis, working with Christian Blome, Dean of the Jasper Campus of Vincennes

University, are spearheading the Sustaining Hoosier Communities project for Dubois County,

which partners with IU to help plan for the county’s future with ideas from the public.

“ I am running in this election because I think my generation needs a voice in our local government, “

stated Tedrow. “I will focus on strengthening relationships across the county and offer a new

perspective on existing problems. I ask for your vote in May and November,” he continued. Tedrow also

offered to meet with anyone to discuss issues by contacting him by email, dennisrtedrow@gmail.com.