Dubois County CARES Looking for Help from all Dubois County Parents

Dubois County CARES is calling for help from all Dubois County Parents! They are currently surveying the parents of our community in order to better understand youth substance use. This greater knowledge of our problem will allow them to make informed prevention effort decisions. Please take just a few minutes to complete the survey and share with other parents! Survey information can also be found on Dubois County CARES Facebook page and Instagram account.

Survey link: https://research.zarca.com/r/KBK2oS