Senate Bill protecting Indiana farmland passes Senate

Messmer: Bill protecting Indiana farmland passes Senate

A bill authored by State Sen. Mark Messmer (R-Jasper) that would protect Indiana farmland passed out of the Senate by a vote of 47-2 today.

Senate Bill 388 would stop foreign entities from purchasing land in Indiana for agricultural use. If passed, SB 388 would go into effect July 1, 2022, and starting June 30, 2022, a foreign entity would not be able to transfer Indiana farmland to another foreign entity. Any use or sale of the land would need to be reported to the Indiana Secretary of the State.

“I’m grateful to my colleagues in the Senate for their support of this legislation,” Messmer said. “Farming continues to be an important resource for our state, and I’ve always been proud of our contributions to the global food supply. This legislation will help ensure our food supply chain remains strong and not threatened by communist China.”

SB 388 will now move to the House of Representatives for further consideration.