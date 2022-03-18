Andy Chin Named Northeast Dubois Jr./Sr. High School Principal

Tuesday Night at the Northeast Dubois County School Corporation Board meeting Current Assistant Principal Andy Chin was named the future principal of Northeast Dubois Jr./Sr. High School.

The current Principal, who is set to become Superintendent Dr. Tara Rasche made the recommendation of Andy Chin to the Board.

Chin will begin this position as principal starting in the 2022-2023 school year at Northeast Dubois Jr./Sr. High School.