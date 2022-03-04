The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the 83rd Recruit Academy. Individuals who are interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. This website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm (EST) on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Effective July 1, 2022, the Trooper Trainee’s salary will increase to $47,000, plus approximately 200 hours of Paid Time Off and $3,800 of Paid Overtime during the academy. The Probationary Trooper’s salary will increase to $51,000 and Troopers are eligible for Project Overtime.

Included Benefits:

Post-9/11 GI Bill Benefits during the academy and probationary year.

Military and Law Enforcement service purchase options.

NEW take-home patrol car issued after completing the FTO period (includes off-duty use).

Uniforms and over $9,000 of NEW equipment were issued at no cost.

Three (3) hours of on-duty physical training per week.

40 paid days of leave annually and 150 hours of New Parent Leave.

Health/Vision/Dental and Life Insurance options for actives and retirees.

Lifetime pension and deferred compensation w/State matching.

Endless Opportunities and Career Advancement.

Basic Eligibility Requirements and Consideration Factors for an Indiana State Trooper:

Must be a United States citizen.

Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Graduation date is December 15, 2022)

Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.

Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.

Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent.

Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

Current Law Enforcement Officers:

Current Law Enforcement Officers having a minimum of three continuous years of merit full-time law enforcement service as of May 26, 2022, if they choose, will be assigned to the District where they currently reside.

Current Out of State Law Enforcement Officers having a minimum of three continuous years of merit full-time law enforcement service as of May 26, 2022, if they choose, maybe afforded their District of choice, if their home state certification is determined equivalent to the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board standards.

Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as an Indiana State Trooper by visiting IndianaTrooper.com. Applicants can also contact a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.