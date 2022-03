The Jasper Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying two male subjects in reference to a theft that occurred on March 11, 2022 at approximately 6:30 pm at WalMart in Jasper. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS.

