Jasper Street Department will close Certain roads starting March 8th

The Jasper Street Dept will close Wernsing Rd between the Division Rd & Clay St intersection & US 231south, beginning on Tuesday, March 8 at approximately 8:00 a.m.
This closure is for Tree Removal near the Dubois County Humane Society.
Upon completing the tree removal & the re-opening of Wernsing Rd, the Street Dept will then proceed to Villa Dr, closing this street between E 34th St & 35th St, also for Tree Removal.
It is anticipated that both closing combined, should not extend beyond 3 hours, barring any unforeseen events.
