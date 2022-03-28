Karen S. Strotman, age 61, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at home surrounded by family and friends.

Karen was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on March 4, 1961, to Anthony and Delores (Ficher) Strotman.

Karen was a homemaker, and she enjoyed playing cards and pool, doing crafts, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are one son, Robert (Erica) Neukam, Dubois, IN, two grandchildren, Rhett and Crosby Neukam, her companion, James Hachmeister, Huntingburg, IN, five brothers, Mike Strotman, Haysville, IN, Gary Strotman, Dubois, IN, Billy Strotman, Dubois, IN, Steve (Shonna) Strotman, Haysville, IN, and Paul (Jimmy Connely) Strotman, New York City, NY, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents and one sister, Vicky Strotman.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Karen S. Strotman will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Raphael’s Cemetery in Dubois, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society.

