Pauline E. Schnarr, age 97, of Boone Township, Indiana, passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Pauline was born in Evansville, Indiana, on January 27, 1925, to Oscar and Clara (Huebner) Hoffman. She married James Schnarr on November 6, 1945, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana. He preceded her in death on March 1, 2004.

She was a graduate of Dubois High School.

She was a homemaker and member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana.

Pauline enjoyed fishing, playing cards, getting together with family, and following her grandchildren’s careers, and she was an avid Purdue Boilermaker fan.

Surviving are two sons, Mark (Kristine) Schnarr, Arlington, VA, Wayne (JoAnn) Schnarr, Boone Township, IN, three grandchildren, Christopher (Maria) Schnarr, Amy (Peter) Batule, and Matthew Schnarr, six great grandchildren, Mia, Lio, Luci, Maris, Lili, and Liam, and one sister, Mary Ann Schroeder, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is one daughter, Laura Schnarr.

A funeral service for Pauline Schnarr will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Tim Holt will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time Thursday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Endowment.

