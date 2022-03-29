The Invasive Species Awareness Coalition of Dubois County and the Jasper-Dubois County Public Library to Host Authors Sally and Harmon Weeks

The Invasive Species Awareness Coalition (ISAC) of Dubois County and the Jasper-Dubois County Public Library welcome retired Purdue professors and authors Sally Weeks and Harmon Weeks to Jasper Indiana for this FREE evening event. Co-authors of “Native Trees of the Midwest” & “Shrubs and Woody Vines of Indiana and the Midwest,” Sally and Harmon will share their knowledge and passion for native Indiana plants. Discover native woody plants to add to your landscaping and learn how they benefit Indiana Wildlife.

The event will take place Thursday, March 31st at the Vincennes University Jasper Campus, in the Center for Technology Innovation and Manufacturing (CTIM) building. The presentation will run from 7-8pm, though attendees are encouraged to come early for a 6:30 book signing. The two books Native Trees of the Midwest and Shrubs and Woody Vines of Indiana and the Midwest will both be available for purchase at the event. Come early to meet the authors and have your copy signed.

NOTE: THEY are also preparing educational booths for this event highlighting native alternatives to invasive landscape plants and sources of native plants in the Jasper and southwest Indiana region. If your organization or business would like to have a booth (or handout/brochure) at this event, please contact EMILY FINCH (Emily.finch@in.nacdnet.net, 812-482-1171 x3).