10th Annual Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge, and Kids Fun Run Happening in Huntingburg, Indiana!

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is eager to announce the 10th annual Heartland Half Marathon, scheduled for Saturday, September 3, 2022! 2022’s race will happen in a new location…Huntingburg, Indiana! This community, fun-filled event will include a half marathon, 5K, team challenge, and kids’ fun run.

With the new location, this year’s event has a new route filled with countryside views, a charming downtown, and historic landmarks that set the scene for your run through these Southern Indiana riches.

The Heartland Half Maraton-5K Team Challenge & Kids Fun Run will continue to rotate to Huntingburg (2022) and Ferdinand (2023) showcasing Dubois County’s continued evolution. (Reminder: 2021’s race was held in Jasper, Indiana.)

Half marathon participants will receive a new commemorative medal for every race in this circuit. Each medal connects to depict the county’s geographic landscape, displaying iconic emblems honoring the area’s heritage! Pre-registrants will receive a shirt, and the first 500 half marathon registrants will receive a special gift.

Be sure to sign up today! The registration fees are as follows:

Half Marathon : $60 now until June 19 . The fee will increase to $70 starting June 20, and then again to $80 on August 8 until race day.

: . The fee will increase to $70 starting June 20, and then again to $80 on August 8 until race day. 5K: $25 now until June 19. The fee will increase to $30 June 20 until race day.

$25 now until June 19. The fee will increase to $30 June 20 until race day. Team Challenge : $25 per person/$100 per team until June 19. Then the fee increases to $30 per person/ $120 per team until race day.

: $25 per person/$100 per team until June 19. Then the fee increases to $30 per person/ $120 per team until race day. Kids Fun Run: $20 before August 7; $25 starting August 8 until race day/

The Heartland event is grounded with community support as the majority of proceeds (90%) will be split between two benefactors:

The Phillip R. Dawkins Heart & Vascular Center to be utilized for new integrative medicine services provided to patients at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center

Girls on the Run Southwest Indiana, allowing the organization to grant financial assistance to girls from low-economic backgrounds to ensure equitable and inclusive program access.

The remaining 10% goes into the DC Multisport Endowment for succession planning of the organization and future charitable donations.

To register for the Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, or Team Challenge: www.heartlandhalfmarathon.com.

To become a volunteer: https://runsignup.com/Race/Volunteer/IN/Jasper/HeartlandHalfMarathon.

To become a race sponsor contact: http://www.heartlandhalfmarathon.com/contact.html