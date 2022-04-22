Arthur D. Hughes, Jr., age 77, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 5:16 p.m., on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at his residence.

He was born November 28, 1944, in New Castle, Indiana, to Arthur D. Hughes, Sr. and Thelma Louise (Bell) Hughes; and married Martha Ann Cable on December 15, 1963, in New Castle, Indiana. Arthur retired from the United States Air Force as a Master Sergeant; and worked at Lockheed Aviation in Marietta, Georgia. He owned Art’s Antique Repair; and was a member of the Faith Community Church of the Nazarene in Huntingburg and the St. Anthony American Legion. He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant brother, Freddie Hughes; and one grandson, John Hughes.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Ann Hughes of St. Anthony, Ind.; four children, Christopher Lee (Linda) Hughes of Odon, Ind., Patrick (Abbie) Hughes of Anderson, Ind., Julianna (Mike) Brewer of Metamora, Illinois and Anthony (Pamela) Hughes of St. Anthony, Ind.; by fourteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

No services will be held at this time. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com