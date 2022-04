Evansville is taking the next step to help its firefighters. The city is installing boxes that will sync traffic lights in town, allowing fire trucks to work with traffic as opposed to having to fight it. Assistant Fire Chief Paul Anslinger says syncing the lights means fire trucks don’t have to worry about cross traffic, and don’t have to worry about stopping on a dime to avoid a crash.

