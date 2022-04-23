Trooper Detective Shane Staggs Promoted to Rank of Sergeant

Recently, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter announced the promotion of Trooper Detective Shane Staggs to the rank of sergeant. In his new assignment, Staggs will serve in the Indiana State Police Laboratory Division.

Staggs is a thirteen year veteran of the Indiana State Police who began her career at the Indiana State Police Jasper Post. Staggs was assigned road patrol duties primarily in Orange County. With his recent promotion, Staggs will serve as a crime scene investigator at the Jasper Post.

Staggs is a graduate of Paoli High School, later graduating from Vincennes University with a degree in Law Enforcement.

Sergeant Staggs and his wife and children reside in Orange County.