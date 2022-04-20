Young Boy Found in Southern Indiana was inside of Suitcase

The young boy found dead in the southern Indiana woods last week was found inside a suitcase. The Indiana State Police released a picture of the Las Vegas-themed suitcase yesterday. Investigators are trying to identify the boy, who they say is between five and eight-years-old. The State Police say he doesn’t match any missing children cases in Indiana, they think he may be from out of state. An autopsy yesterday didn’t show any obvious signs of death, the State Police are now waiting on toxicology tests to see if there are answers there.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



