Holiday World 30th Annual Play Day

HOLIDAY WORLD welcomed more than 2,200 children with disabilities, teachers, and assistants, for a day of fun at the 30th annual HOLIDAY WORLD “PLAY DAY” on Wednesday, May 18. The park in Santa Claus, IN, was open ONLY for eligible school groups (preschool through high school) from throughout southern Indiana, southern Illinois, and western Kentucky. Play Day is a highlight of the year for many area students with disabilities who might not otherwise have an opportunity to visit the park and returned as a dedicated day for the first time since 2019. School groups receive discounted Play Day admission, Holiday World team members provide extra attention, and children can enjoy the experience at their own pace.

Since 1993, Holiday World has now hosted an estimated 69,500 Play Day guests and donated a cumulative total of approximately $578,000 in Play Day proceeds to the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center in Evansville. Through the years, the generous donations have supported many life-changing programs, provided essential therapy equipment, funded accessible therapeutic play areas, and underwritten thousands of therapy sessions for area children with disabilities.

The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center serves more than 5,200 children and adults with disabilities from a 30-county area. Holiday World’s support helps to make a profound, positive difference in the lives of Tri-State individuals with disabilities every day.