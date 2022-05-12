IDDC Funding 49 Public Art Projects in 34 Counties

Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) announced more than $242,000 in 34 counties for funding of 49 public art projects across Indiana.

The Heart of Jasper was awarded a non-matching grant of up to $5,000 to fund a public art project in their community

Applicants had to provide a location, local or regional artist, and estimated costs, including supplies and artist fees. Potential public art locations include but are not limited to exterior walls, water towers, alleyways, bridges, barns, and more. All designs must receive final approval from IDDC. Artist projects should be completed by Oct. 31, 2022.