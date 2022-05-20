Kimball International Scholarships Awarded to Thirteen Young Adults

Investing in the growth and development of our next generation is a long-standing tradition of Kimball International. Our annual Kimball International Scholarship Program and the Bob Schneider Skilled Trades Scholarship awards multiple $2,000 scholarships to help fund educational opportunities for high-achieving young women and men. We are grateful to have awarded over $3.6 million in scholarship funds over the decades since program inception in 1963.

This year, the Kimball International Scholarship Program has awarded scholarships to twelve aspiring students – including five high school seniors and seven college undergraduates.

We are also awarding one Bob Schneider Skilled Trades Scholarship, a $2,000 scholarship for students pursuing a skilled trades certification at an accredited institution.

All scholarship recipients were chosen by a committee of individuals who are entirely independent of Kimball International.

Congratulations to the following 2022 recipients of our Kimball International Scholarship:

Amellia Bailey: 2022 graduate of Pike Central High School, and will attend Purdue University. Daughter of Kimball International employee, Chris Bailey, and Ketina Bailey.

Gracie Ferguson: 2022 graduate of Southridge High School, and will attend Rose Hulman Institute of Technology. Dependent of Kimball International employee, Marilyn Wright-Carrico, and daughter of Trell Ferguson.

Abby Fischer: Attends Indiana University Kelley School of Business. Daughter of Kimball International employees Scott and Audrey Fischer.

Lillian Gogel: 2022 graduate of Heritage Hills High School, and will attend Purdue University. Daughter of Kimball International employee Jamie Gogel, and Ryan Gogel.

Ella Hubster: Attends Indiana University. Daughter of Kimball International employee Stacy Hubster, and David Hubster.

Hannah Kluemper: Attends Purdue University. Daughter of Kimball International retiree Jim Kluemper, and Amanda Kluemper.

Isabelle Kyle: Attends University of Alabama. Daughter of Kimball International employee, Shellie Kyle, and Greg Kyle.

Ian Kyle: Attends Notre Dame. Son of Kimball International employee, Shellie Kyle, and Greg Kyle.

Megan Rydberg: 2022 graduate of Jasper High School, and will attend Purdue University. Daughter of Kimball International employee Janet Rydberg.

Katelynn Stemle: Attends Purdue University. Daughter of Kimball International employee, Jennifer Stemle, and Todd Stemle.

Lauren Wigand: 2022 graduate of Jasper High School, and will attend University of Southern Indiana. Daughter of Kimball International employee, Richard Wigand, and Millie Wigand.

Olivia Wood: Attends American University. Daughter of Kimball International employee, Alyson Wood, and Chris Wood.

​Congratulations to the 2022 recipient of the Bob Schneider Skilled Trades Scholarship:

Parker Ferguson: 2022 graduate of Northeast Dubois High School, will attend Hobart Institute of Welding Technology. Son of Scott and Dawn Ferguson.