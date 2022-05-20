Michele Riggle Etienne, 56, passed away Monday May 16, 2022.

She was born July 12, 1965 in Huntingburg, Indiana the daughter of the late Sharon Basham VanWinkle and Donald Riggle. She married Chuck Etienne on September 1, 1990.

Michele had a Master’s Degree in Secondary Education and worked as a math teacher at Owensboro Public Schools as well as other area schools.

She had a love for animals especially her dogs. She loved gardening, cooking, photography, travel and a heated game of euchre. She enjoyed being an academic coach for the Spell Bowl. She was a member of NCTM, National Council of Teachers of Mathematics.

Survivors include; her husband of 31 years Chuck; her stepfather, Wade VanWinkle; her father, Donald (Mary) Riggle of Brandon FL; sister, Christine Riggle Pyle of Lamar, IN; brothers, Brian Dickens Thompsonville, IL, Tracy VanWinkle and Wade Evan VanWinkle; in-laws, Charles and Jean Etienne of Tell City, sister-in-law, Pam Etienne Gill of Crestwood, KY; godchildren, Ann Marie Lubbers, Abigayle Pyle, Spencer Pyle and Tabitha Brown Enyart along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother Sharon Basham Vanwinkle and her grandparents Bernadine and Charles Riggle.

Services will be 11:00am Saturday May 21, 2022 at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with burial in St. Augustine Church Cemetery in Leopold.

Visitation will be from 2:00pm to 7:00pm Friday and 9:00am to service time Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Spencer County Animal Shelter or NAMI, National Alliance of Mental Illness.

Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com