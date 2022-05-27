Patricia A. “Pat” Meyer, age 86 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:05 am on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Pat was born in Loogootee, Indiana on June 9, 1935, to Lee and Florence (Street) Opel. She married Delbert Meyer on September 9, 1954, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, IN. He preceded her in death on December 25, 2008.

She retired from Wabash Plastics in Evansville, IN after twenty years of service.

Pat was a charter member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jasper, IN.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, visiting French Lick, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is one son, Douglas Meyer (Cheryl), Indianapolis, two daughters, Angela Meyer (Nancy Eisenberg) Hawthorn Woods, IL, and Ann Bontrager (Melvin) Victoria, TX, two grandchildren, Kevin Meyer, and Patricia Sobczak.

Preceding her in death besides her husband were four brothers, Wayne, George, Donald, and Dennis Opel.

A funeral service for Patricia A. “Pat” Meyer will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Paul Cemetery in Haysville, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9 am until the 11 am service time on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or a favorite charity.

