Christopher Moore Awarded 13th Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant

The grant incentivizes out-of-state workers to move to Dubois County.

Christopher Moore has been awarded the 13th DuboisCounty Relocation, Impact Grant.

Dubois Strong, in partnership with The Dubois County Community Foundation and Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to

Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize

out-of-state workers to move to Dubois County.

Christopher has recently ended his service with the Marines. He’s relocating with his family from North Carolina to Jasper. Christopher is originally from Gulf Port, Mississippi

and his wife, Jaiden (Kemp) is originally from Huntingburg. The couple, along with their new son Vincent, decided to relocate to Dubois County to be closer to Jaiden’s family.

Mr. Moore will be employed by Meyer Distributing. Jaiden has her CNA license and will be seeking employment in healthcare. Christopher and Jaiden are looking forward to being near family and raising their son in a safe community with a great school system.

This grant opportunity provides assistance to the Moore family in establishing their new life in Dubois County.

Additional Dubois County Relocation Impact Grants are available. For more information, please contact Dubois Strong via email at success@duboisstrong.com or by phone at812.482.9650.