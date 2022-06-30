Dubois County Covid Testing Site will Close Permanently As of July 1st

On June 30, 2022, the Dubois County Covid Testing site will close permanently at the end of business (4:00 PM). In preparation for this closure, the Dubois County Health Department has started distributing COVID-19 take-home test kits to the general public.

COVID-19 take-home test kits are still available for PICKUP ONLY at the Dubois County Health Department’s Drive-Thru , during normal business hours between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. Limit of 4 test kits per household while supplies last.

The Dubois County Health Department will not perform any testing, these are TAKE HOME TEST KITS ONLY.

If you have questions, you can contact the Dubois County Health Department at 812-481-7050