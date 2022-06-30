Edwin J. Sternberg, age 85, of Huntingburg, passed away at 2:50 a.m., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville.

He was born November 10, 1936, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Edwin J. and Edna (Boyd) Sternberg; and married Mary Ann Luebbehusen on September 7, 1957, at St. Henry Catholic Church. He was a 1954 graduate of Huntingburg High School. Edwin worked at Styline for 45 years and retired as V.P. of Manufacturing. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg and the Knights of Columbus; enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and cooking, and was an avid sports fan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Sternberg, who passed away on August 22, 2004; his parents; and two siblings, Virginia “Jinny” Bartley and Betty Jochim.

He is survived by five children, Cheryl (Jeff) Carlisle of Ft. Wayne, Cathy (Joe) Shrode of Newburgh, Scott (Barbara) Sternberg of Evansville, Tim (Tonya) Sternberg of Huntingburg, and Chris (Sally) Sternberg of Evansville; (11) grandchildren, Brian, Michelle, Josh, Brevin, Rhetta, Breck, Brayton, Sam, Matthew, Kaelyn and Emilie; and (6) great-grandchildren, Preston, Stetson, Marie, Elise, Miles and “baby S” who is on the way.

Funeral services for Edwin Sternberg will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Biju Thomas.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 4:00-8:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Friday. A parish rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m., E.D.T., on Friday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or the Linda E. White Hospice House.