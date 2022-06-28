Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative offices will be closed July 4th

Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022, for Independence Day. Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, July 2, 2022, for Independence Day. Trash and regular recycling normally collected on Monday, July 4th will be collected on Tuesday, July 5th. Trash and regular recycling pickup for the rest of the week will be on the regular schedule. Please place the trash and regular recycling at the curbside by 7:00 a.m.

