The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its 2022 President’s Community Excellence Award. The award is presented annually by the President of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. The presentation is made to an individual who has contributed generously of his or her time, talents, or resources to the Jasper community.

This award is open to all walks of life and honors those who give what they can of what they have, in order to “make a difference.” The works and public service of these individuals are often known only to a few. The nominations that are received will help recognize those who give so generously of themselves.

All nominations will be judged by a committee drawn from the current Jasper Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. The award will be presented by Christian Blome, Chamber Board President, at the Jasper Chamber Annual Meeting on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Deadline for nominations is Friday, August 19, 2022.

The nominee must be an individual, but may be nominated by an individual or organization. Nomination forms are available at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, and may be submitted along with the following required criteria: 1) a letter of up to one page listing your reasons for the nomination. 2) a biography of the individual listing his or her service to the community.

Be specific regarding the areas of Community Support & Involvement, Business Excellence, Leadership Skills and Creativity.

Nominations that were submitted in previous years are encouraged to be re-submitted for consideration in this year’s selection process.

The first President’s Award was presented posthumously to Alvin C. Ruxer in 1991. Other Award Winners include Bob Siebert, Anne Heeke, Jim Stenftenagel, Ed Rumbach, Bob Gramelspacher, Patty Cox, Bob Steffe, Rich Eckerle, Norbert Eckerle, Leon Fleck, Dave Buehler, Dan Mundy, Lynn Krodel, Ken Sendelweck, Ken Sternberg & Maureen Braun, Donnie Lichlyter, Dr. Nancy Otte, Gervase Schwenk, Joe Rohleder, Bernie Vogler, John Siebert, Becky Beckman, Mike Jones, Mike Ackerman, Dan Fritch, John Seng, Dean Vonderheide, Bob Bleemel, Kim Lottes and

Dr. Dean Beckman.

Nomination forms are available at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce (302 West 6th St).

Call the Chamber for more information at 812/482-6866.

Or on the website: www.jasperin.org