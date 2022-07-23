Dubois Branch Library Announces August Programs

Dubois Branch Library have announced their events for august.

Monday, Aug 1 at 6 p.m.: Adult Craft: Moss Tree . Create this pretty table decoration with a foam cone and faux moss. Must pre-register

Tuesday, Aug 2 from 5-7:30 p.m. : Summer Reading Skate Party at Jasper Skate Palace. This is for those who reached their completion goal for Summer Reading. Must bring the signed permission slip that you received from the library. There is a $1.50 skate rental fee for those needing skates.

Wednesday, Aug 3 from 1 – 5 p.m. : Paint Party for all age. Choose from dozens of wooden cutouts to paint however you want. Come anytime during the event. No registration.

Friday, Aug 5 at 6:30 : Jim Smoak and his Smokin’ Banjo. Back by popular demand, Jim Smoak and Brain Allen will be here to entertain us with their wonderful bluegrass and old-time banjo music.

Saturday, Aug 6 from 10-2p.m: Monthly Book Sale in the Community Room. High quality books for all ages are available, including fiction, non-fiction, large-print, juvenal, and young adult.

Monday, Aug 8 at 7 p.m. : Friends of the Dubois Library Quarterly Meeting. Consider becoming a Friend and help support the programs and landscaping around the library. Everyone is welcome.

Friday, Aug 12 The library will be closed in the morning for Staff Development and will open at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 27 from 10 – 1:45: Puzzle Palooza is back! Put together a team of 2 to 4 people and compete to be the first group to get your puzzle done. Individuals and teams of 2 can choose from 500 piece puzzles and teams of 3-4 can choose from 1,000 piece puzzles. Call the library or go online to register.

Monday, Aug. 29 at 6:30: End of the Month Book Club. Discussing “Air Raid Nights and Radio Days” by Don Schroeder. Anyone can join. Stop by the library to pick up a copy of the book.

Tuesday, Aug 30 at 4 p.m. Adult Craft: Yarn Painting. Create a cosmic landscape with paint and yarn. Must pre-register

For more details visit our Calendar on our website at jdcpl.us or contact the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548 or on Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”. Dubois Library hours are Mon & Wed. 10-8, Tues. & Thurs. 10-6, Fri. 10-5 and Sat. 10-2.