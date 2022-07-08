Dubois County 4-H Fair July 16th-July 22nd

The Dubois County Fairgrounds will be the place to be with the Dubois County 4-H Fair approaching quickly. Nettie Boeglin and Lauren Fenneman tell us why you should be interested in going.

The first events of the 4-H fair will start on Saturday, July 16th.

Again, the different events will run from July 16th through the 22nd at the Dubois County Fairgrounds in Bretzville. For more information about the Dubois County 4-H Fair, check out the in.form on Youtube.com/18wjts.