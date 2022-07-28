First Young Abe’s Bluegrass and Country Craft Fair August 28

First Young Abe’s Bluegrass and Country Craft Fair to Take Place on Sunday, August 28

Lincoln State Park is partnering with the Lincoln Amphitheatre to launch their first “Young Abe’s Bluegrass and Country Craft Fair” on Sunday, August 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. central in the Lincoln Amphitheatre parking area. The event will feature a variety of craft vendors, food, and naturalist-led activities for people of all ages.

“Our hope is to create a family-friendly environment that people can enjoy before heading into the Sunday afternoon concert at the Amphitheatre,” said Joe Compton, Lincoln State Park’s property manager. “Ultimately, we would like to see this become an annual event and partnership between the park and the amphitheatre.”

The Young Abe’s Bluegrass and Country Craft Fair will run in conjunction with the Lincoln Amphitheatre’s first Amp Unplugged event of its season—an intimate Sunday late afternoon event featuring the bluegrass sounds of Owensboro’s “Kentucky Shine” band and very special guest Evansville’s Troy Miller. That event is set to begin at 4 p.m. central time. Tickets for the show will get you in the park as early as 11 a.m. to be able to enjoy the full day of activities and are only $12.95 per person and can be purchased at bit.ly/KYShineatAMP. Children 12 and under can attend the show and the art, craft, and activity fair free of charge. If assistance is needed to purchase tickets, please call 812-937-2329, visit www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com, or email lincolnamphitheatre@visitindiana.com.

If interested in only attending Young Abe’s Bluegrass and Country Craft Fair itself, the normal Lincoln State Park gate fee will apply ($7 for in-state, $9 for out-of-state) or individual tickets can be purchased for $2 per at bit.ly/AbeCraftFair, by calling 812-937-2329 or emailing lincolnamphitheatre@visitindiana.com. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Friends of Lincoln State Park, a 501c3 organization devoted to the support and preservation of Lincoln State Park and the Col. William Jones Home.

A full schedule of activities, a list of vendors, and more is being developed and will be announced in August and posted on the Lincoln Amphitheatre’s website.

About Lincoln State Park

Lincoln State Park offers ten miles of hiking trails, two scenic lakes, and an interpretive center to help you experience the early life of settlers in southern Indiana. Your entire family can enjoy one of the campgrounds, cabins, or group cottages. The 1,747-acre park was established in 1932 as a memorial to Abraham Lincoln’s mother, Nancy Hanks. The Little Pigeon Creek Baptist Church and Cemetery, located on the property, is where Lincoln’s sister Sarah is buried. For additional information, call 812-937-4710 or visit www.on.IN.gov/lincolnsp.

About the Lincoln Amphitheatre

As one of the largest fully-covered amphitheatres in the United States, Lincoln Amphitheatre is a majestic 1,500-seat venue located within Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City, Indiana, the boyhood home of Abraham Lincoln. The venue, celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2022, is under the management of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation and is located inside scenic Lincoln State Park. For additional information, visit www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com, call 812-937-2329, or email lincolnamphitheatre@visitindiana.com.