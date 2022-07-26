Local Students Named 2022 McDonald’s Agriculture Scholarship Award Recipients

Kylie Bedel from Evansville and Braili Schipp from Ferdinand each received a $500 scholarship.

Local students were selected as McDonald’s Agriculture Scholarship Award recipients. Kylie Bedel from Evansville and Braili Schipp from Ferdinand were each awarded a $500 scholarship toward their agriculture studies. Both students will attend Purdue University to study agriculture this Fall.

Local McDonald’s Owner/Operators including Michael Burrell, Ivan Carvajal, Janet Rodriguez, Kelsey Hamlet, Chip, and Katie Kenworthy, Ryan Kramer, Larry Lovelace, and Susan and Rick Mann partnered to honor the recipients. They say they are excited to support the future of agriculture with this scholarship.

McDonald’s as a whole is committed to sustainable agriculture practices and locally-owned and operated McDonald’s organizations aim to directly support those in the local community with a future in agriculture through this scholarship award program.

McDonald’s approaches sustainable agriculture holistically and considers its impact on the planet, the livelihoods of the people who produce its food, the communities in which they live and the well-being of the animals it relies on. McDonald’s also aims to help create a positive impact, especially with beef farmers, in areas such as improving biodiversity, maintaining native grasslands and capturing carbon, as well as rebuilding soils.

Learn more about this commitment on the McDonald’s Corporation website here: https://corporate.mcdonalds.com/corpmcd/our-purpose-and-impact/our-planet/sustainable-agriculture.html