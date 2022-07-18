2022 Miss and Junior Miss Strassenfest Contestants Announced

The Jasper Strassenfest has announced the contestants who will be vying for the Miss Strassenfest and Junior Miss Strassenfest crowns this year. The pageants are slated to take place on Saturday, July 30th. The Miss and Junior Miss Strassenfest competition will start at 6PM with the Little Miss and Mister competition taking place earlier in the day at 2PM, both at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper. Little Miss and Mister contestants will be released at a later date.

The Miss and Junior Miss pageants include scholarships awarded to Queens and First Runners- up. A variety of additional prizes, donated from our sponsors, are also included for the entire court and contestants of all pageants. Tickets are $5.00 per person and will be available for purchase at the door.

Miss Strassenfest 2022 Contestants:

Ava Collins, daughter of John and Nicole Collins.

Studying Media with a concentration in Film Production and a specialization in Screenwriting.

Celeste Eby, daughter of Danand Linda Eby.

Will be studying Elementary Education at Marian University.

Eliana Kaufmann, daughter of Jeanette Kaufmann.

Will be a Senior at Jasper High School.

Kennedy Fleck, 20, daughter of Kenneth and Linda Fleck.

Enlisting in the U.S. Military (Navy).

Hannah Seibert, daughter of Brent and Karin Seibert.

Studying Exercise Science Pre- Athletic Training and Physical Therapy at University of Evansville.

Aaliyah Peraza, daughter of Mo and Heather Peraza.

Will be a Senior at Jasper High School.

Lauren Verkamp, daughter of Max and Jennifer Verkamp.

Studying International Business and Economics at Xavier University.

Darby Patton, daughter of Brian and Sherri Patton.

Studying Interior Design at Vincennes University.

Bella Roberts, daughter of Tim and Nikki Roberts.

Studying History and Law & Society at Purdue University.

Junior Miss Strassenfest 2022 Contestants:

Stella Mahar, daughter of Kevin Mahar and Atalie Schroering.

Will be in 8th grade at Jasper Middle School.

Lila Schmitt, daughter of Nathan and Allison Schmitt.

Will be in 8th grade at Jasper Middle School.

Haley Hallett, daughter of Chris and Shanna Hallett.

Will be in 8th grade at Jasper Middle School.

Isabella Peraza, daughter of Mo and Heather Peraza.

Will be in 6th grade at Jasper Middle School.

Kierstin Heim, daughter of Kurt and Valerie Heim.

Will be in 8th grade at Jasper Middle School.

Addison Schnarr, daughter of Greg and Dana Schnarr.

Will be in 8th grade at Jasper Middle School.

Audrey Hoffman, daughter of Mark and Nicki Hoffman.

Will be in 7th grade at Jasper Middle School.

Erin Verkamp, daughter of Max and Jennifer Verkamp.

Will be in 7th grade at Jasper Middle School.

Morgan Hoffman, daughter of Keith and Rachel Hoffman.

Will be in 6th grade at Jasper Middle School.