Strassemfest half pot ticket sales start this week

Jasper Strassenfest’s Half Pot event is back this year and the committee is ramping up ticket sales with set hours beginning Thursday, July 7th at their booth located in front of the Southgate Shopping Center in Jasper. New this year, a second booth will be located in front of Ruler Foods for Saturday sales. The event is in conjunction with the Jasper Strassenfest which will take place August 4-7th. In 2021, Half Pot winner, Steve Brenner, took home $70,555 and a donation of over $35,000 was made to the VU Jasper Foundation, providing area students with a one-year full-tuition scholarship and fees.

Tickets can be purchased with cash only during booth hours at the Southgate Shopping Center: Thursdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. through Sunday, July 31st. Northside (Ruler Foods) booth hours will be Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The committee offers quick and easy drive-thru sales and are utilizing hand-held mobile devices that print a receipt showing your purchased raffle numbers. Most transactions take less than a minute to complete. The ticket booth will move to 4th Street for the Jasper Strassenfeston Thursday, August 4th and sales will continue there for the duration of the fest. The current pot total as of Thursday, June 30th stands just under $6,000.

In addition to the VU Jasper Scholarship fund, the balance will be used for the financial stability of the Jasper Strassenfest and the protection of the non-profits involved. Similar to another successful area half-pot event put on by the West Side Nut Club, the Jasper Strassenfest will once again be utilizing state-certified raffle software company, Ascend. You must be 18 years of age to participate in the half pot raffle. Current pot total, license number, rules, and regulations can be found online at jasperstrassenfest.org/halfpot or on-site at the ticket sales booth.