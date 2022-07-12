The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 237

Beginning on or around Monday, July 18, State Road 237 near Grantsburg will be closed for box structure maintenance. The closure will take place two miles north of I-64. During the closure, crews will be adding a pipe liner, headwall, and anchor to a box structure. Crews will also stabilize the slope near the structure. Work is expected to take a month to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for motorists is I-64 to State Road 37 to SR 237. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.