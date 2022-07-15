Thyen Clark Cultural Center has Two New Exhibits on Display Until August 22nd

the Thyen Clark Cultural center has two new exhibits on display from The Dubois County art guild and the Patoka valley quilters guild until Monday august 22nd. the executive director of the jasper community arts commission Kyle Rupert talks about the two exhibits.

Rupert also explains what kind of display the Dubois county art guild has put together

admission is free for the two exhibits and the hours at the Thyen Clark cultural center are Monday – Friday 9a-5p, Saturday 10a-2p, and Sundays from noon-3p. the Thyen Clark Cultural center is located at 100 3rd avenue and jasper. more information about these exhibits and others can be found at jasperarts.org