Bluegrass Band “Kentucky Shine” Kicks of “Amp Unplugged” Series August 28th

Bluegrass Band “Kentucky Shine” to Kick Off Sunday Afternoon “Amp Unplugged” Series This Sunday at Lincoln Amphitheatre

Kentucky Shine will kick off the first of three Sunday “Amp Unplugged” matinee events at the Lincoln Amphitheatre on Sunday, August 28. Evansville’s Troy Miller will start things off at 4 p.m. and Kentucky Shine will follow shortly after. All times are central.

Kentucky Shine has performed at Owensboro’s ROMP music festival and has been recognized as one of the region’s strongest emerging bluegrass talents. Singer/songwriter Troy Miller was born and raised in southern Indiana and is a seasoned powerhouse guitar player and crooner. Tickets for the event are all general admission and $12.95 per and can be purchased at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com, directly at bit.ly/KYShineatAMP, or by calling 812-937-2329. Children 12 and under get in free with a downloaded ticket.

In conjunction and in addition to the concert event that day, Lincoln State Park and Lincoln Amphitheatre have partnered to host “Young Abe’s Bluegrass and Country Craft Fair” in the Amphitheatre parking lot from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The craft fair event will feature more than 40 art and craft vendors as well as activities throughout the day (including a birds of prey live display, pottery demonstration, and more). Tickets for the bluegrass performance will get you in the park as early as 11 a.m. to be able to enjoy the full day of activities. Children 12 and under can attend the fair free of charge.

If interested in only attending Young Abe’s Bluegrass and Country Craft Fair itself, the normal Lincoln State Park gate fee will apply ($7 for in-state, $9 for out-of-state) or individual tickets can be purchased for $2 per at bit.ly/AbeCraftFair, by calling 812-937-2329 or emailing lincolnamphitheatre@visitindiana.com. All proceeds from the craft event will benefit the Friends of Lincoln State Park, a 501c3 organization devoted to the support and preservation of Lincoln State Park and the Col. William Jones Home.

Amp Unplugged performances are for all ages with seating as general admission and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Concessions, including beer/wine for guests 21 and over, will be available.

The remaining 2022 Amp Unplugged Sunday dates are:

Sunday, September 11, 4 p.m. Central: “American ROCK Roots” presented by members of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra. A scaled-back version of the EPO will present “American ROCK Roots” featuring brass versions of popular songs at the root of the classic rock experience (AC/DC, Aerosmith, and more!).

Sunday, October 9, 4 p.m. Central: Duke Tumatoe & the Power Trio. Duke Tumatoe has opened for the likes of Muddy Waters, George Thorogood, and John Fogerty and his songs are a mix of comedy and blues. He is also known for his regular performances on the Bob & Tom Show.

The Amp Unplugged performance series is presented with support from the Perry County Community Foundation and the Spencer County Community Foundation. Tickets for all Lincoln Amphitheatre events, including the Who’s Who Band on September 24 and Midnight Rider a Tribute to the Allman Brothers on October 1, can be found at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com or directly bit.ly/2022LincolnAmp.

About the Lincoln Amphitheatre

As one of the largest fully-covered amphitheatres in the United States, Lincoln Amphitheatre is a majestic 1,500-seat venue located within Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City, Indiana, the boyhood home of Abraham Lincoln. The venue, celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2022, is under the management of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation and is located inside of scenic Lincoln State Park. For additional information, visit www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com, call 812-937-2329, or email lincolnamphitheatre@visitindiana.com.