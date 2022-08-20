The Dubois County Substance Abuse Council plans to host its fifth annual Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil in conjunction with International Overdose Awareness Day. This year, we will hold this important community event at Haysville Park on Thursday, August 25th from 7:00-8:30 PM EST.

This event is more needed than ever, as according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention an estimated 2,755 Hoosiers died of drug overdoses in 2021, up 21% from 2020. In our current reality of substance misuse and overdose, those who have struggled with addiction or watched loved ones do so deserve a voice, recognition, and support. The event includes a variety of activities such as guest speakers, a poem-reading about addiction’s effects, an opportunity for members of the public to speak, live music, a candle lighting ceremony, and access to free materials on substance use disorder, grief, local resources, and more! By hosting this event we hope to remember those who have passed on, support those who experience substance misuse first and second-hand, and, most importantly, inspire hope of overcoming addiction. No one should be fighting alone.

Those attending need to bring blankets and/or chairs to sit on. Bringing remembrance photos of loved ones is also encouraged. rain or shine—You can find out more about the event by looking the group up and “liking” their Facebook page, “Dubois County Substance Abuse Council,” finding the organization on Instagram and Twitter, or by emailing coordinator Brooke Lampert at dcsac@duboiscountyin.org.