State Road 257 Closed Between State Road 56 and Velpen

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 257 near Velpen, Indiana.

Beginning on or around Wednesday, September 7, crews will close State Road 257 between State Road 56 and Velpen. The closure will allow for pipe replacement operations. During the closure, crews will be replacing three pipes under the roadway. Work is expected to take three days to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for the closure is State Road 56 to US 231 to State Road 64. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.