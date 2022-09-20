Jasper celebrate Winning Strongest Town Competition Octobers 12th at Thyen-Clark Cultural

The City of Jasper, Jasper Chamber of Commerce, and Heart of Jasper invites everyone to join in celebrating winning the Strongest Town competition on Wednesday, October 12th at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium with guest speaker and president of Strong Towns, Charles L. Marohn, Jr.

In April 2022, the City of Jasper was named the Strongest Town after advancing through multiple rounds of online voting in a competition held by Strong Towns, a nonprofit organization that advocates for the development of close-knit towns and the restructuring of suburbia through media efforts, education and various events. Charles Marohn, known as “Chuck,” to friends and colleagues, is the founder and president of Strong Towns. Marohn has been a professional engineer and land use planner for decades but has recently retired. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a Master’s in Urban and Regional Planning, both from the University of Minnesota.

Marohn is the author of multiple books, hosts the Strong Towns Podcast, and is a primary writer for Strong Towns’ web content. Mr. Marohn has presented Strong Towns concepts in hundreds of cities and towns across North America. Mr. Marohn will be coming to Jasper on Wednesday, October 12th to congratulate the City of Jasper on its success. The celebration will be located at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium at 6:30 pm.

All are welcome to come to learn more about Strong Towns concepts and show support for our award-winning community. Grab some food at the Downtown Chowdown before or after the presentation, there will be tables available in the Atrium!