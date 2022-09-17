Jasper Community Arts is pleased to announce The Beehive 2022, a market of local artists and makers. The Beehive 2022 will be held on Saturday, October 8th from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday, October 9th from 11 am to 3 pm. This year’s market will be located on the grounds of the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center (100 3rd Ave. Jasper, IN 47546). This outdoor fall event will feature treasures and wares from dozens of artisans, makers, and craftsmen and will also include crafts, music, food, and more!

Artists featured at the 2022 event are:

-American Heritage Cutting Boards

-Bee Grateful Honey

-Bob Brehmer Pottery

-Chick with an Edge

-Country Creations

-Cygnushure Creations

-Dapper Doodles

-Frankie & Co Leather

-Fried Treasures

-George Smith’s Fine Art

-Heartfelt Designs

-Huntingburg Elementary Art

-Jewelry by Kelli

-Monte Young Pottery

-Muddy Pearl

-Nicholas Art

-One Wing Creations

-Pops Woodworking

-Romy & Clare Designs

-Soul Sisters

-TNT Crafts

-Traditional Arts Today

-Vessels Pottery Studio

-Vicki Crafts

The Beehive concept came to be when a group of art minded friends were looking for a way to locally celebrate artisans and makers. Now part of Jasper Community Arts’ event programming, The Beehive 2022 hopes to retain the relaxed, casual atmosphere where art lovers can enjoy and purchase handcrafted wares at the beautiful Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

Additional information about The Beehive can be found on the Jasper Community Arts Facebook and Instagram pages as well as the Jasper Community Arts website, jasperarts.org/beehive

Jasper Community Arts is a department of the City of Jasper. Additional support is provided by Friends of the Arts, the Indiana Arts Commission, Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana, and the National Endowment for the Arts.